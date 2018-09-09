John Elway undergoing shoulder surgery Tuesday

Getty Images

John Elway threw 7,901 passes and took 555 sacks in his 16-year NFL career, including the postseason. He had never torn his right rotator cuff, though, until a bicycle accident last week.

Elway will undergo surgery Tuesday, Mike Klis of KUSA-TV reports.

“It’s [not easy] getting old,’’ Elway told Klis on Sunday.

The Broncos General Manager will wear a sling for a few weeks after surgery.

Elway and director of player personnel director Matt Russell take regular early morning bike rides, and it was on one of those when Elway was injured.