Josh Gordon wasn’t supposed to start, but he did

AP

Hopefully, Hard Knocks has simply passed the baton to All or Nothing. Otherwise there will be no way to fully appreciate the ongoing tension between coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

That tension surfaced briefly today, from Jackson’s perspective, regarding the fact that receiver Josh Gordon wasn’t supposed to start on Sunday. But he did.

“The personnel group got him out there,” Jackson told reporters after the 21-21 tie. “The personnel group got him out there in the first play. I saw it just like you did. Not what I wanted, but we will get through that, too.”

This implies that Haley either accidentally or deliberately disregarded Jackson’s wishes. And that Jackson isn’t happy with it.

He should be happy with this: He’s 0-0-1. Which looks pretty good in the first game after 0-16.