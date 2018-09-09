Kavon Frazier will start at FS for Cowboys; Daryl Williams active for Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers have both Amini Silatolu and Daryl Williams active for today’s game against the Cowboys.

Both were questionable with knee injuries.

Williams will start at right tackle, with Silatolu available as a backup if necessary. Greg Van Roten will start at left guard for Silatolu.

The Panthers’ inactives are: receiver Curtis Samuel (illness), cornerback Lorenzo Doss, running back Cameron Artis-Payne, offensive guard Brendan Mahon (neck), defensive end Efe Obada and defensive end Marquis Haynes.

The Cowboys tried to trade for Earl Thomas this week, offering Seattle a second-round pick. They won’t have Xavier Woods to start there either.

Woods was among the team’s inactives with a hamstring injury but hopes to return next week.

Kavon Frazier is active and will start at free safety after having his left shoulder pop out of socket in the third preseason game. He will play with a shoulder harness.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are: tight end Rico Gathers, center Travis Frederick (illness), center Adam Redmond, defensive tackle Datone Jones, linebacker Chris Covington and third quarterback Mike White.