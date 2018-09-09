Kevin Johnson out with another concussion

Getty Images

Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson just received clearance under NFL concussion protocol Friday. He lasted less than four quarters Sunday.

Johnson took another shot to the head and is out with a concussion, the Texans announced.

In a scary incident in the preseason, Johnson banged his head hard on the turf after being beaten by 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin. He was diagnosed with a concussion Aug. 18, needing more than two weeks to pass concussion protocol.

Now, Johnson is back in concussion protocol.