Khalil Mack is dominating in his first half as a Bear

Getty Images

Those two first round will be great. Eventually. Except for the second-rounder they have to send back.

The Raiders aren’t even playing today, and are the laughingstock of the NFL because of the way Khalil Mack is playing in his Bears debut.

The preseason trade acquisition already has a sack, an interception returned for a touchdown, and a forced fumble which he recovered, filling up the stat sheet as the Bears have raced to a 17-0 lead over the Packers.

Mack is creating pressure all along the front, and making things easier for all his teammates along the way.

Of course, the Bears had to pay him the largest contract for a defensive player in league history in addition to those first-round picks they sent Oakland’s way.

But the deal has also changed the face of their defense, with immediate effect.