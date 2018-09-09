Kirk Cousins’ Vikings beat Jimmy Garoppolo’s 49ers

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 9, 2018, 4:17 PM EDT
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo both signed monster contracts this offseason, but today only Cousins delivered.

Cousins completed 20 of 35 passes for 244 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, as the Vikings beat the 49ers 24-16.

Garoppolo was a disappointing 15-for-33 for 261 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions.

One game doesn’t even come close to determining whether the Vikings were wise to back up the Brinks truck for Cousins, nor does it mean that the 49ers shouldn’t have paid the relatively unproven Garoppolo. But on this day, Cousins was the better quarterback on the field.

Garoppolo, who went 2-0 as a starter in New England two years ago and then went 5-0 as a starter in San Francisco last year, had never experienced an NFL loss. Now he has, and he’ll need to play better to get back in the win column.

  4. No, we in Green Bay don’t like that, Vikings. Why can’t our defense get interceptions like the Vikings? I guess we’ll have to chew on some cheese and chug some more beer until we see if we lose to the Bears tonight.

  15. Great game Vikings.

    Your defense certainly lived up to its’ billing. The Niner’s continuous turnovers made a win impossible. The Red Zone woes continue and Jimmy G didn’t do himself any favors making bad decisions. Our D actually performed better than expected so that’s encouraging.

    But with injuries to starters on our O-line the best thing to hope for is for us to be competitive.

    Go Niners.

  25. The Vikings played poorly on offense with the 3 and outs and the fumble by Cook. They left a lot of points on that field. The OL struggled pretty bad the first quarter, but seemed to get a little better as the game went on.

    The Vikes D was just as good as always. The only time SF moved the ball on the defense is when they were tired. The offense has a lot of work to do, but at least it didn’t cause them to lose.

    If the OL plays like this next week when we have to play the packers AND the officials, it’s going to be a long day. Overall we kept a good offense under 20 points, and our offense did score on a very good SF defense.

  32. The game I saw is the 49ers arent a joke but are just young. couldve been more interesting had his team not had huge drops. Cousins needs to get more in timing with his receivers also but he didnt turn it over. W is a W.

  33. The Niners have a good defense. That should help their offense out. Their O-line lost some important players, though. Keep an eye on ’em.

  35. Jimmy was pretty good despite the picks. Kyle Shanahan is the best play caller in the league. 49ers defense is very underrated.

    Vikings offense went way too conservative in the 4th quarter. Their offensive line played poorly: poor run blocking and suspect pass protection. Their defense still refuses to cover multiple tight end formations and it burns them. Cousins is the best quarterback they’ve had since Favre and it’s not even close. Anybody who says Keenum, Bradford, or teddy were better are simply wrong. They need to find a way to go with multiple tight end formations because they have 3 very good tight ends. Sheldon Richardson was huge today. Huge upgrade. Zimmer got a great rotation in on the line and at safety today. I liked that a lot. I expect 3 safety formations a lot more this year.

  39. Not sure why there’s so much dislike for Garrapolo on this thread. Kid’s a young, good QB. He’s playing on a team with a lot of new, young parts and they went against one of the top 3 defenses in the NFL today. Niners look like a significantly more balanced team than the previous season. They’ll be in every game this year.

  40. Congrats on your win, Vikes fans.

    I wouldn’t count on that many turnovers next week. There’s a considerable step up in QB play from this week to next.

    I think my favorite part of the game was when the announcers said something to the effect of “8 minutes left, this is why you paid Kirk Cousins. to come in here and have a nice long drive. You don’t want a 3 and out.”

    Of course, there was a 3 and out. Lol

  43. Vikes win = as assumed.
    saints lose to bucs = lololololololol!
    bears beat the pack = go bears! (one time cheer)

  45. mnrasslinggovjesse says:
    September 9, 2018 at 4:26 pm
    I think we can all agree it was mostly the 9ers losing, not the Vikings beating them.

    ———————–

    With “we”, you obviously mean you and your 8 other PFT accounts.

  48. cribbage12 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 4:36 pm
    Jimmy wasn’t helped by 4 dropped passes including a sure TD, and the #1 WR and 2 guards going down. Plus his was the team that got no luck.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Funny, when the Vikes lost their starting QB, RB, and OL last year, you didn’t say anything about injuries. Why is that? Oh yeah, because you are a cheese fan that makes excuses even for other teams playing the Vikes.

  49. taintedsaints2009 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 4:25 pm
    This quarterback hit rule is horrible and is affecting games already! And what’s worse is nobody in the media is criticizing it!

    ———————–

    At least call it what it is, The Whiny Little Girl rule or The Aaron Rodgers rule.

  50. vargavarga says:
    September 9, 2018 at 4:38 pm
    Terrible offensive performance by the Queens against a soft 9ers D.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    That “soft” 49ers D is better than anything your packers have put up over the past 2 years. That SF defense is good.

  51. contra74 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 4:18 pm
    1-0

    You Vike That!?

    YOU VIKE THAT!?
    _______________

    skoLOL!!’
    You Vike That?!?
    That’s about as lame as grown men wearing yellow, braided pigtails and that lazy jumping jacks chant you guys do in the stands.

    But Hey, good opening weekend win.

  52. vavikingfan says:
    September 9, 2018 at 4:26 pm
    And one Aaron Rodgers rule call for the 49ers
    ———————————
    It’s actually unofficially called the Barr rule. It’s a penalty for the dirty attempt to make a play with the intent to injure a quarterback.

  54. usdcoyotesfan says:
    September 9, 2018 at 4:41 pm
    The Vikings didn’t beat the 49ers, the 49ers beat themselves.

    ——————————–

    Welcome back Hodor, the window licker that’s never had a new thing to say in several seasons.

  56. Maybe Jimmy G should spend less time with XXX stars lol, oops my bad maybe he has a certain role model lol.

    _______________

    What does this even mean?

  58. Jimmy G played well enough to win. Despite the 3 Picks. Kittles dropped TD and Morris goal line fumble were the difference in the Game.

    9ERS battled on the road against a trendy Superbowl Pick in their home Opener. Most of the experts had the 9ERS getting throttled. So to have the Ball with 2mins Left in the Game and have a Chance to tie the Game I’d say is about all you can ask for other then winning the Game

  61. Thought it was hilarious that people though Jimmy G.was next great qb based on such a small sample size…..remember Vince Young, RG3,Ryan Fitzpatrick, etc…he’s average, wait and see..

  62. tokyosandblaster says:
    “Vikings fans, you’re saying the Niners defense is good because your offense looked mediocre.”
    ——————-
    At no point has your comment made any sense. “We are all now dumber” because of it.

  63. tokyosandblaster says:
    September 9, 2018 at 4:40 pm
    Congrats on your win, Vikes fans

    I think my favorite part of the game was when the announcers said something to the effect of “8 minutes left, this is why you paid Kirk Cousins. to come in here and have a nice long drive. You don’t want a 3 and out.”

    Of course, there was a 3 and out. Lol

    ///////////////////////

    My favorite part was when Cousins dropped that TD pass into Diggs basket and lasered another TD to Rudolph. But if your favorite part was something an announcer said, that would be par for the course for a jealous packer fan. Looking forward to analyzing the packers and what the announcers say tonight.

  65. Uh, Jimmy delivered today. His team definitely didn’t. 49ers are in good hands. Also, Buckner will give a lot of teams trouble this year.

    Vikes are also in good hands. Kirk threw a few darts.

  66. Satanic Hell Creature says:
    ____________________
    usdcoyotesfan says:
    The Vikings didn’t beat the 49ers, the…”

    ——————————–
    “Welcome back Hodor, the window licker…”

    ____________

    Vermilion, SD. blows.
    That toolbag, no doubt, posts the same thing every season on Viking wins.
    Funny, usdcoyote quit posting after gb lost to Carolina (aaron’s big re-debut) last year.

  67. Only cursory viewer would understand this game as Garappolo’s fault, or presume that he played so badly. That dude is for real, but his team did little to help him out. Jimmy is for real, Vikes fan.

  68. tokyosandblaster says:
    September 9, 2018 at 4:59 pm
    Vikings fans, you’re saying the Niners defense is good because your offense looked mediocre.

    It’s more likely that they’ve improved some and you’ve regressed some.
    ————
    Fight picker……..

  69. Good first game for the Vikes with a fairly predictable storyline. With a new QB, O-coordinator and banged up O-line, the offense will be a work in progress for a while (Cousins looked good though), and the D predictably got gassed early in the season and had to overcome 2 if it’s top CBs out with injuries.

    The 49ers had quite a few O-line injuries which seemed to impact their QB some on the INTs. It looks to me that the team has a good future. Not sure about the future of the 2 49er fans that were in front of me at the game, were obnoxious as hell the first half, and literally passed out the second half.

  70. millertime953 says:
    September 9, 2018 at 5:06 pm
    Usual Viking fans on here obsessing about the Packers. Probably not the true fans anyways

    /////////////////

    What????? This is a Viking story on PFT. You came on here obsessing about the Vikings. You are a guest on this thread, show some respect or leave. Well I guess to return the favor I will have to visit the packer thread tonight and put in my two cents.

  72. The Vikes offense got a little predictable/conservative but, other than that, nice way to start the season with a win against a potential playoff team. Niners are going to be good. For all the Vikes fans whining about them taking a guard in the 1st round instead of Mike Hughes …. :). You can NEVER have too many corners ! Nice way for Hughes to start his career with a pick six !

  73. vargavarga says:
    September 9, 2018 at 4:38 pm
    Terrible offensive performance by the Queens against a soft 9ers D.
    ————–
    If that was a terrible offensive performance, as you put it, then scoring anything less than 24 points is the new packer fan rule to judge the packers.

    You are nothing but a fight picker.

  74. GenXJay, Tokyo is one of our greatest adversaries. IF you are going to get into it with him, at least get it right! What you meant to say is… Tokyo, what you’ve just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.

  75. gatorguru says:
    September 9, 2018 at 5:07 pm
    Thought it was hilarious that people though Jimmy G.was next great qb based on such a small sample size…..remember Vince Young, RG3,Ryan Fitzpatrick, etc…he’s average, wait and see

    /////////////////

    I would leave Fitzpatrick off that list, he was 21/28 417 yards and four TDs against a good Saints defense or so the experts say.

