Leonard Fournette questionable to return with hamstring injury

The Jaguars lead the Giants 6-3 in the second quarter, but they may not have running back Leonard Fournette‘s help as they try to make this lead stand up.

Fournette went to the medical tent on the Jaguars sideline in order to get his hamstring checked out. He’s being called questionable to return and was last spotted getting stretched by a member of Jacksonville’s training staff.

Fournette has 41 yards on nine carries and caught three passes for 14 yards. T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant would be in for more work if Fournette’s not able to return.

The Jaguars pulled ahead after Josh Lambo‘s second field goal. They had a couple of shots at a touchdown, but an Andrew Norwell penalty wiped out a pass to Austin Seferian-Jenkins in the end zone and Niles Paul couldn’t reel in a Blake Bortles pass.