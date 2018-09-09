Lightning delay in Miami for Dolphins-Titans

AP

Unlike last year, the Dolphins were able to open the season at home. But weather remains a factor.

The Dolphins-Titans game was suspended with 1:11 left in the first half after lightning strikes in the area, and the Dolphins hanging onto a 7-3 lead.

The opener in Philadelphia was also delayed by lightning last Thursday, but that’s nothing like what the Dolphins endured last year.

Hurricane Irma forced the postponement of their opener against the Buccaneers until November, and the team relocated to Los Angeles before their Week Two game, at which point they played 16 straight weeks (including a trip to London).