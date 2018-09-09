Luke Kuechly has hyperextended knee

Getty Images

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has a hyperextended knee, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports.

Kuechly said he’s “fine.”

The Pro Bowler injured his left knee late in the fourth quarter while assisting with a tackle on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. He walked off the field under his own power but favoring his leg.

He had 13 tackles before leaving.

Kuechly played 15 games last season, making 125 tackles and three interceptions.

He entered this season as one of the favorites for defensive player of the year.