Marvin Lewis, Frank Reich have no disagreement on Shawn Williams ejection

Getty Images

Bengals defensive back Shawn Williams found himself ejected early from Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, after drawing a flag for unnecessary roughness that was deemed to be flagrant. After the game, the respective coaches agreed with the outcome.

“Well you just can’t — you’ve got a quarterback running, he’s in the grasp and you just got to be careful,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis told reporters. “You can make sure he’s down, you’ve just got to tuck it. It’s a point of emphasis and you don’t want to leave it in the hands of other people.”

As to whether the hit warranted an ejection, Lewis punted, saying it’s not for him to comment on.

Colts coach Frank Reich was willing to comment on the outcome.

“I didn’t see how bad it was until the replay,” Reich told reporters. “When I saw the replay, it was a pretty vicious hit. Probably appropriately there were some consequences that were probably appropriate.”

It’s probably appropriate that we leave it right there. Probably. And appropriately.