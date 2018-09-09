Muffed punt helps Jags hold on for 20-15 win

AP

The Jaguars held onto a fourth quarter lead this time.

Jacksonville took a 20-9 lead with just over 11 minutes to play on a Myles Jack interception return for a touchdown, but Saquon Barkley‘s first NFL touchdown cut that lead back down to five points a couple of plays later. The Jaguars offense elicited some bad memories from the AFC title game when it failed to ice the game away with less than two minutes to play, but a Giants special teams blunder bailed them out.

Kaelin Clay muffed a Logan Cooke punt and Donald Payne recovered with 45 seconds left to play in the game. Blake Bortles knelt twice and the Jaguars had a 20-15 road win in the season opener.

They’ll be happy about that, but there’s concern about running back Leonard Fournette after he left the game with a hamstring injury in the first half. T.J. Yeldon scored a touchdown on a pass from Bortles, but the Jags offense, which lost wideout Marqise Lee in the preseason, did almost nothing after halftime without Fournette in the mix.

The Giants didn’t do much offensively either. Eli Manning opened 11-of-11, but was 12-of-26 from there while playing behind an offensive line that is still springing too many leaks in pass protection. Barkley’s 68-yard touchdown run was a dazzler, but he was otherwise limited by a tough Jaguars defense and Odell Beckham‘s 11 catches went for 111 yards without getting into the end zone.

They’ll hit the road for games against the Cowboys and Texans in the next two weeks, so they’ll need to get things going quickly if they’re going to avoid the dreadful start they had last season. The Jaguars will be home to take on the Patriots in a rematch of that AFC Championship Game.