Myles Garrett sacks Ben Roethlisberger, gets questionable roughing penalty

AP

Myles Garrett waited more than a year for his first opportunity to play Ben Roethlisberger.

Finally, the Browns defensive end succeeded in his mission to “chop him down,” a statement Garrett made on the day he was drafted.

Garrett sacked Roethlisberger for a 4-yard loss on the first play of the second quarter.

Garrett and Roethlisberger didn’t meet last season, with Garrett injured for the season opener and Roethlisberger sitting out the regular-season finale in preparation for the playoffs.

Roethlisberger got his revenge later in the drive.

On third-and-seven from the Cleveland 8, Roethlisberger threw incomplete on a pass intended for Justin Hunter. Garrett, though, was called for a questionable roughing penalty.

Officials ruled Garrett landed on Roethlisberger with his body weight.

A third-down stop turned into a 4-yard James Conner touchdown run on the next play.

The Steelers lead 7-0.

Roethlisberger now is 7-of-14 for 97 yards and two interceptions.