NFL ruling on Martavis Bryant suspension could come this week

Getty Images

Around the same time that the Raiders cut wide receiver Martavis Bryant last weekend, there was word that he is facing another suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Official word from the league could be coming sooner rather than later. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the league may issue their ruling about Bryant’s discipline this week.

Bryant was suspended for four games in 2015 and for the entire 2016 season because of previous violations. Reports of another violation that could trigger another year-long suspension surfaced as far back as July, although the exact nature of the violation has not come to light.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden suggested the team could take another look at Bryant next year, but another suspension would be a major blow to Bryant’s hopes of continuing his playing career.