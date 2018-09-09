No first downs for Bills in first half; Ravens lead 26-0

AP

The first time Nathan Peterman started a game at quarterback for the Bills, he threw five interceptions before halftime.

He’s only thrown one interception in the first two quarters against the Ravens, but that’s about the only thing that could be described as a positive development for the Buffalo offense. The Bills had the ball seven times in the first half and they were not able to muster a single first down on any of those possessions.

The Ravens have had a lot more success offensively and they stretched their lead to 26-0 in the final seconds of the half on Joe Flacco‘s second touchdown pass of the day. Flacco hit Michael Crabtree for the the score and set it up with completions Willie Snead and John Brown. Brown also caught the first touchdown of the day, so Baltimore’s efforts to rebuild their receiving corps bore some early fruit even if a two-point try after Crabtree’s score fell incomplete.

Flacco is 23-of-32 for 227 yards overall and it won’t be surprising if Lamar Jackson gets to run the offense for a bit in what’s shaping up as a major rout. Jackson has been in for a handful of plays, running once for no gain and throwing an incompletion on his two touches.

The Bills’ own first-round pick Tremaine Edmunds forced a fumble and had a sack. Those were rare bright spots amid the defensive breakdowns, 33 offensive yards on 23 plays and repeated penalties by an overmatched Bills offensive line.