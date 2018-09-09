Oren Burks, Trevor Davis inactive for Packers on Sunday night

Getty Images

The Packers and Bears will wrap up the first Sunday of the 2018 season on Sunday Night Football and both teams have announced their lists of inactive players.

Linebacker Oren Burks will not play for the Packers after being listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury. The third-round pick will have to wait at least another week to make his regular season debut.

The Packers will also play without wide receiver/kick returner Trevor Davis, who was added to the injury report on Sunday with a hamstring injury. Quarterback Tim Boyle, safety Josh Jones, safety Raven Greene, offensive lineman Alex Light and wide receiver J'Mon Moore are also inactive.

Linebackers Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith are both set to debut for the Bears. Cornerback Kevin Toliver, safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, linebacker Kylie Fitts, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, wide receiver Javon Wims and tight end Daniel Brown won’t play.