Panthers dominating Cowboys with 10-0 halftime lead

For Cowboys fans worried about the team’s offense with all the offseason changes, apparently you have reason to worry.

Jason Garrett doesn’t approve of the word “worry” as he considers it a negative word, but it seems appropriate with the way his team his playing so far today.

The Panthers have dominated the first half, with the Cowboys lucky they are behind only 10-0. Christian McCaffrey fumbled at the Cowboys 5-yard line on the Panthers’ first possession, with DeMarcus Lawrence recovering, denying the Panthers more points.

Carolina outgained Dallas 209 to 60 in the first half, with the Cowboys failing to cross midfield.

Ezekiel Elliott, who did not play in the preseason, has only 18 yards on seven carries. Dak Prescott, who played only four series in two preseason games, is 6-for-10 for 46 yards. He has taken two sacks.

Cole Beasley is the team’s leading receiver with two catches for 19 yards.

Cam Newton, meanwhile, is carrying the Panthers. He has completed 11 of 18 passes for 102 yards and run for 64 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.