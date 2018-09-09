Panthers leave no doubt in 16-8 victory over Cowboys

Getty Images

The Panthers look like a playoff team again. The Cowboys look like a non-playoff team again.

Granted, it is only one game, but Carolina made a statement as a contender while the Cowboys appear to be a long way from that with their offseason concerns realized.

Quarterback Cam Newton and the Panthers defense came to play, opening the David Tepper era with a bang in a 16-8 victory over the Cowboys that didn’t feel that close.

Newton completed 17 of 26 passes for 161 yards, and he was the team’s leading rusher with 58 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Christian McCaffrey had 16 touches for 91 yards but lost a fumble in the red zone on the Panthers’ first drive.

Carolina held the Cowboys to only 232 yards. It had six sacks of Dak Prescott, two by Kawann Short and 1.5 each by Mario Addison and Wes Horton. Shaq Thompson had the other.

Linebacker Luke Kuechly dominated with 13 tackles before limping off after holding his left leg late. Afterward, though, he told Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Media that he was fine.

The Cowboys failed to cross midfield in the first half, and they didn’t get on the scoreboard until 8:51 remained in the game. The Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run and Dak Prescott’s run on the two-point conversion cut the Cowboys’ deficit to one score, but their final two drives ended on downs a long way from the end zone.

Prescott completed 19 of 29 passes for 170 yards. Cole Beasley caught seven passes for 73 yards, but the Cowboys’ questions about their receiving corps will only increase after Sunday’s effort.

Deonte Thompson was the team’s second-leading receiver with three catches for 27 yards.

Elliott had no room to run, gaining 69 yards on 15 carries.