Patriots hold on for 27-20 victory as Bill Belichick wins 251st regular-season game

The Texans played better in the second half but not good enough to make a statement.

New England led 24-6 lead in the third quarter and held on for a 27-20 victory over the Texans. It marked Bill Belichick’s 251st regular-season win, passing Tom Landry for third all time.

Tom Brady finished 26 of 39 for 277 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Rob Gronkowski caught seven passes for 123 yards and a touchdown but also lost a fumble.

It was Brady’s 14th victory as a starting quarterback after the age of 40, passing Brett Favre for most all time.

The Patriots had to punt with less than a minute to play, giving the Texans a chance to tie it, but Ryan Allen‘s punt pinned the Texans at the 1-yard line. Houston had 43 seconds to go 99 yards and in need of a miracle.

Deshaun Watson threw a Hail Mary on the final play, but it didn’t even reach the end zone before falling incomplete.

Watson overcame a rough first half when he completed only 5 of 13 passes for 61 yards and an interception. He finished 17-of-34 for 176 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Lamar Miller had 20 carries for 98 yards as the Texans gained 325 yards.