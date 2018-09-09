Patriots take advantage of Deshaun Watson fumble

AP

The Patriots didn’t do much on their first drive, going three-and-out. But they needed only 15 seconds to get another chance.

Deshaun Watson fumbled on the Texans’ first snap of the season, dropping the ball on a zone read. Linebacker Dont'a Hightower recovered for the Patriots at the Houston 19.

Three plays later, on third-and-12, Tom Brady threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski.

It gave the Patriots a 7-0 lead only 3:10 into the game.

It was the 76th time Brady and Gronkowski have connected for a touchdown, which ranks fifth in NFL history, according to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. It’s second most for a quarterback and tight end.