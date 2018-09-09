Pete Carroll say he’s never seen an “anti-Russell Wilson” rift in locker room

AP

A recent item from Robert Klemko of SI.com takes a fresh look at a moth-eaten narrative: The Seahawks of 2012-17 had a group of players who resented the perceived coddling of quarterback Russell Wilson.

For years, rumors, reports, and whispers have suggested that members of the team didn’t like Russell Wilson. He was viewed as too much of an extension of management. He was regarded, per one report, as not “black enough.” Marshawn Lynch suggested that the Seahawks opted to pass and not run at the end of Super Bowl XLIX to keep Lynch from becoming the Super Bowl MVP and, in turn, to help Wilson win the award.

So was there an anti-Russell Wilson sentiment in the locker room? Coach Pete Carroll fielded that question from reporters on Friday.

“No,” Carroll said. “No. I have . . . no. I don’t even know what that would mean. I’m going to sound like [Supreme Court nominee Brett] Kavanaugh. I don’t know.”

But Carroll seemed to acknowledge that something hasn’t been right with the team in the aftermath of that fateful play call from February 2015.

“[O]bviously, I didn’t do a very good job of teaching,” Carroll said. “One of the main principles in our teaching is that we aren’t going to worry about what’s happened. All our focus goes to what’s coming right now. That’s the discipline that we learn and I just haven’t taught it well enough because whether you win or whether you lose or whatever happens, we need to move forward and leave stuff behind and go.”

Carroll also said he addressed the article with the team.

“Just the media and the impact of the media and how they can factor in if you let it,” Carroll said. “With all of the hype that comes in this first week, just look at the pomp and all the circumstance. . . . There’s so much lead-in and so much build-up that there’s a lot going on and we have to deal with it really well, whatever it is and whatever form it comes in. If this is an example of an opportunity to do that, then we welcome it. We’ll take it on and we’ll move through whatever.”

The Seahawks soon begin their first effort to move through a regular season after making some major changes to the coaching staff and the roster. As they do, one thing is clear: There won’t be much if any resentment of Russell Wilson in 2018, because almost every player who could have resented him is gone.