Possible non-catch by Rob Gronkowski goes unreviewed

Late in the first half of Sunday’s season opener against the Texans, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made a great catch for a key 28-yard gain. Unless he didn’t.

We’ll never know whether he didn’t because the replay official failed to activate the review process.

It’s entirely possible that NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron would have upheld the ruling on the field, given the new focus on honoring the “clear and obvious”/50 drunks in a bar standard. But the play was close enough that a full-blown review should have happened.

The Texans didn’t help matters by failing to call a timeout. Though Houston couldn’t have demanded a replay review, more time may have prompted the replay official to realize that a review was needed.

10 responses to “Possible non-catch by Rob Gronkowski goes unreviewed

  1. That’s because the Texans didn’t call a timeout

    Why would it be reviewed if they ruled it a catch on the field

    That’s on Houston for not calling time out.

  3. That is a direct result of the all the dummies crying about catches getting overruled while the guy goes to the ground last year so of course those same dummies are going to spend the year crying about catches like this.

  6. sounds like the Texans are doing a great job of losing the game for themselves but everyone who has ever watched a patriots game knows the refs can’t even make their orders to rig games for new New England look subtle. the nationally televised wwe style debacles vs Pittsburgh and Jacksonville last year come to mind

  9. pfatalbert says:
    September 9, 2018 at 2:56 pm
    Patriots getting questionable calls at home? I for one am shocked and outraged

    It has nothing to do with the Patriots little guy

    If it’s ruled a catch on the field it’s on the Texans to call theTO if they felt it was questionable

    Just like BB did even when he didn’t see the replay

    More pathetic crybaby excuse making

    Let’s blame the refs of who should be blamed
    The Texans coaches

  10. lollllll at this fannyboy flash ^^^^ crying and making excuses is all patriots fanboys who appear so deluded they think they’re on the disgraced team did alllllll off-season

    all non bandwagon football fans look forward to another off-season of their weak insecure tears 🙂

