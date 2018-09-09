Possible non-catch by Rob Gronkowski goes unreviewed

AP

Late in the first half of Sunday’s season opener against the Texans, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made a great catch for a key 28-yard gain. Unless he didn’t.

We’ll never know whether he didn’t because the replay official failed to activate the review process.

It’s entirely possible that NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron would have upheld the ruling on the field, given the new focus on honoring the “clear and obvious”/50 drunks in a bar standard. But the play was close enough that a full-blown review should have happened.

The Texans didn’t help matters by failing to call a timeout. Though Houston couldn’t have demanded a replay review, more time may have prompted the replay official to realize that a review was needed.