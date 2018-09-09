President Trump has an opening Sunday message for the NFL

AP

What’s the start of a new football season without the Commander-in-Chief twisting the NFL’s tail, again, regarding the anthem issue?

“Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down over an already really bad last year comparison,” Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday morning. “Viewership declined 13%, the lowest in over a decade. If the players stood proudly for our Flag and Anthem, and it is all shown on broadcast, maybe ratings could come back? Otherwise worse!”

Though the TV ratings for the first game of the season are indeed down, the increase of streaming needs to be factored into those numbers.

But facts don’t really matter. The anthem button continues to be a good one for the President to push. And if he’s going to be pushing any buttons, that’s far from the worst one his index finger could find.