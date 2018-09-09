Ravens open up 17-0 lead in second quarter

Getty Images

The good reports about Joe Flacco‘s connection with wide receiver John Brown from the summer look like they were on the mark.

So do negative feelings about the Bills. The Ravens got a field goal after a 51-yard Janarion Grant punt return early in the second quarter and now lead 17-0 on their home field.

Alex Collins got the first touchdown of the year and Brown scored his first points since signing with the Ravens as free agent this offseason. Brown caught a 29-yard pass to set up the first score and was wide open to grab the seven-yard strike from Flacco that extended the lead.

The Bills have managed 11 total yards on their first three drives of the season. Nathan Peterman has been sacked twice and the offensive line has committed a pair of penalties to keep Buffalo from getting anything going on offense.