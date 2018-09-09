Ravens stomp Bills 47-3 for easy opening win

Getty Images

It was rainy in Baltimore on Sunday for the Ravens-Bills game, but there were plenty of smiles to use as umbrellas for the home team.

The Ravens opened the game with a touchdown, added a second later in the first quarter and manhandled the Bills for the entire afternoon. The final score was 47-3 and the game felt even more lopsided if such a thing is even possible.

The Bills didn’t get a first down until their first offensive play of the third quarter as the Nathan Peterman-led unit was abysmal in all phases. Peterman threw a pair of interceptions, the offensive line was as bad as it looked in the preseason and any brief hints of positive offensive momentum were wiped out by penalties.

Josh Allen took over in the third quarter and it will be interesting to see if Sean McDermott makes that a permanent arrangement. The rookie didn’t light the world on fire, but he didn’t look any worse than Peterman in extended garbage time. The drawback to turning the page is putting Allen out behind a bad offensive line so we’ll have to wait to see what the Bills decide to do.

There are no such questions for the Ravens. Joe Flacco looked sharp before exiting with a 40-0 lead in the third quarter and threw touchdowns to each of their big receiver acquisitions. John Brown, Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead combined for 10 catches in their Ravens debuts and the only real dark spot for the offense was an Alex Collins fumble.

The blowout meant Lamar Jackson also got extended run. He had made several appearances in different packages before Flacco got the rest of the day off and it does seem the Ravens plan to have the first-round pick adding wrinkles to their attack.

They may need them in the future, but Sunday’s game only required the Ravens to show up to earn an easy win.