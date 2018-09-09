Referee: NFL office initiated replay review on Rob Gronkowski’s catch too late

Referee Tony Corrente blamed the league office for not reviewing Rob Gronkowski‘s catch late in the first half. With the half inside the final two minutes, the onus was on the NFL to initiate a review from New York.

Corrente said the league office did that, but the Patriots already had snapped the ball. That made the catch too late to review.

“It is [up to the league office in] New York,” Corrente said in a pool report, “and the situation was that New York did get back to us. However, unfortunately, they didn’t get to the game officials on the field until after the [next] play had already started.”

CBS announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were critical of Texans coach Bill O’Brien for not calling a timeout before Tom Brady and the Patriots rushed to the line to snap the ball. But O’Brien said it’s not his job to call a timeout in that situation.

Officials would have penalized the Texans if O’Brien had thrown his challenge flag since only 42 seconds remained in the half. The Patriots scored a touchdown five plays later and ended up winning 27-20.

Gronkowski’s nifty grab for a 28-yard gain was ruled a catch on the field, though it appeared the ball touched the ground before he completed the catch. Either way, the league office should have seen in real time it was close enough for a review and buzzed Corrente immediately.

Instead, no one will ever know what NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron would have ruled. Or how the game might have changed.

  1. Why do some of these coaches manage to make so many bone-headed decisions? You get paid to coach and nearly all of us wouldve called a time out there.

  3. Officiating overall in EVERY game has really been a drag. And in a very close and place is the amount of commercial breaks now. It seems like every chance they get it goes to commercial break.
    NE won that game not due to officials, but due to the coaching staff of NE being FAR superior to Houston. Bill Obrien is a terrible head coach.

  4. Once again the league blatantly helps the PEDtriots. When will Roger and the refs stop cheating for Kraft?

  8. Houston had three timeouts, and there were less than 50 seconds left in the half. Plus the defense was reeling. Why wouldn’t you call a time out? Are you saving them for next week?

  9. People will never give the Patriots credit. They’re just smarter than everyone else and people are jealous of that

  14. Was a great move and obviously strong preparation for that situation by the Patriots…Catch, questionable, but they moved faster than officials and replay personnel.
    So…lets hear all the 2nd graders in unison…”They’re Cheating!!’

  16. Worst case and I mean worst case scenario is you burn a time out. That would of given NY more time to buzz the field officials. Make no mistake about it, the Patriots were smart in running up and running a play. I cant wait to hear the excuse from Obrien for not calling a time out. It isn’t like the Patriots needed any extra time. If he says he did not want to stop the clock to help Brady then he really is dumber then he looks. Bottom line is the Texans are one of the very most overrated teams in the league and it showed today.

  17. Athletes and fans can deal with getting out-physical by another team but they cannot handle being out-smart by a clever team. It’s the meat-head mentality of fans and this game. And that’s why the Patriots keep winning. Of course, the Texans should call a time out!! Duh!

  19. steeldominance says:
    September 9, 2018 at 6:32 pm
    So the league cheated for the Patriots? I’m shocked.
    ——-
    Yes yes, if there’s any takeaway over the last ten years in the NFL it’s that the league office really favors the Patriots, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. 🙄

    Where do people come up with this stuff.

  22. I’m sure the buffoons will have some gems for us. Things like:
    “Belichick was obviously watching the Texans practice, and saw that they didn’t employ timeouts when they gave up questionable long gains”. I certainly can’t wait. The 12 year olds in here never let me down with their drama and whining

