Report: 20 snaps, give or take, for Josh Gordon

Getty Images

Browns receiver Josh Gordon is back, and he’s active for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Per Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Gordon is expected to take 20 snaps, give or take, during the Week One game.

Gordon missed much of training camp and the preseason under circumstances that still seem a little unclear. Regardless, he’s back with the team for a Week One game for the first time since his rookie year of 2012.

In his last season with extended playing time, Gordon gained 1,646 receiving yards in only 14 games. That’s more total yards than Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens ever had in any one season.