Report: Browns tried to trade for Andrew Luck last year

Scattered mentions had been made from time to time over the past year or so regarding the Colts having an opportunity during the 2017 season to trade for quarterback Andrew Luck. The team(s) that wanted Luck had never been disclosed.

On Sunday, FOX’s Jay Glazer named names: The Browns.

Yes, the Browns. The team that has been mired in a perpetual search for a franchise quarterback was willing to pony up for the Colts’ then-injured star. It’s unclear what the Browns offered.

Here’s what is clear: Given the timing of the trade deadline, the offer would have been made by the front office as previously led by Sashi Brown. As it stands, new G.M. John Dorsey traded for Tyrod Taylor and selected Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in the draft.