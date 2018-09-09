Report: Carson Wentz could play in Week Three

AP

Before the Eagles faced the Falcons on Thursday night, there was a report that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss several more weeks before his first game action after tearing his ACL and LCL last year.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he would “investigate that a little bit more and see where and why and when that came out” without saying when he thought Wentz would be cleared for contact. That investigation may not need to go on too long if another report on Sunday is on the money.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Philly’s Week Three game against the Colts is a “realistic” date for Wentz to make his 2018 debut. The Eagles are in Tampa next weekend.

Wentz warmed up on the field before Thursday’s win over Atlanta and resumed doing full team work in practice near the end of August.