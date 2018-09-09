Report: Joey Bosa headed for second opinion on foot

Getty Images

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is not playing against the Chiefs on Sunday because of a foot injury and he is reportedly heading for a second opinion on how to deal with the injury.

According to multiple reports, Bosa is set to travel to Green Bay on Wednesday to see Dr. Robert Anderson.

Bosa hurt his foot in early August and returned to practice last week. He suffered the current injury, which is described as a bone bruise, during practice last Wednesday and was in a walking boot in recent days.

The Chargers will face the Bills in Week Two and Bosa’s trip to Green Bay will likely shed more light on whether he’ll be making his regular season debut in that contest.