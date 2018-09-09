Report: Randy Gregory faces new discipline under substance-abuse policy

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory, whose NFL career has been overshadowed by substance-abuse issues since those issues caused him to drop in the 2015 NFL draft, is once again in hot water with the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Gregory relapsed and could be disciplined by the NFL as soon as this week.

There were murmurs about another issue with Gregory all summer, but the Cowboys denied any knowledge of any issue.

Gregory played in just two games in 2016 and zero games in 2017 because of substance-abuse suspensions, and another violation of the league policy would ordinarily result in another suspension. But the NFL has recently shifted gears toward steering players into treatment, rather than suspending them, over substance-abuse issues. So it’s possible that Gregory will be allowed to continue playing.

What is clear is that the cloud that has hung over Gregory throughout his career continues to hang over him three and a half years after he was drafted.