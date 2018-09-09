Report: Steelers have “no plan” to trade Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

On the list of options for the Steelers when it comes to holdout tailback Le'Veon Bell, one potential course of action would be to deal Bell to a new team, who would have him for one year — along with the exclusive ability to try to sign him to a new deal during the two-and-a-half months between the end of the regular season and the launch of free agency.

The Steelers recently declined comment to PFT when asked whether a trade can be ruled out. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Steelers currently have “no plan” to trade Bell.

As recently as nine days ago, the Raiders likely had “no plan” to trade Khalil Mack. Taking the “no plan” position is a far cry from saying that there’s no way a trade will happen. If anything, leaking that there’s “no plan” to trade Bell could be regarded as an invitation to an interested team to make a call.

Bell would have to be involved in any trade, since he’d first have to sign a one-year deal that would be traded to his new team. And, as previously explained, the Steelers (or a new team) could offer Bell more than the base rate of $14.54 million under the franchise tag. Whether it’s a higher base salary or an incentive package aimed at rewarding Bell for his workload and production, it can be done — by the Steelers or by another team that persuades the Steelers to change their plans from “no plan.”