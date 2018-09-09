Reports: No charges expected against LeSean McCoy

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy said this week that he will take care of a lawsuit filed against him by his former girlfriend Delicia Cordon, but that his immediate focus is on playing in the regular season.

It does not appear his focus will be shaken by any criminal charges in Georgia. According to multiple reports, a law enforcement investigation into a home invasion that left Cordon injured in July has found no evidence that would lead to charges against McCoy.

That investigation remains open, but it seems things would have to take a serious turn for the worse for McCoy’s status with the Bills to change.

Cordon was injured and had jewelry taken during the home invasion. McCoy had been trying to evict Cordon from the home he owned in Milton, Georgia for some time and there had been multiple visits from police when things became contentious between the former couple.

Cordon said in 911 call that she suspected McCoy was involved in the home invasion. She has sued him and another man for damages from the incident by alleging he created an unsafe environment changed security codes and cameras at his house without letting her know the new information.