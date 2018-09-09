Riveron: Referee made ejection decision, I confirmed it

Getty Images

The NFL has sent a strong message to all defensive players regarding what will and won’t be tolerated in 2018 and beyond.

Bengals defensive back Shawn Williams was ejected for hitting Colts quarterback Andrew Luck in the head while Luck was being tackled on a scramble.

Although it appeared in real time that the ejection decision was coming from 345 Park Avenue, NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron took to Twitter to say that referee Pete Morelli made the ejection decision, and that Riveron confirmed it.

If that’s what happened, it’s a break from how game officials previously treated ejections. The game officials typically preferred to let the league office handle the matter after the fact, via fines or suspensions, in lieu of potentially affecting the outcome of the game by sending a player to the showers.

Of course, it’s possible that Riveron raised the possibility of an ejection with Morelli, who decided to follow the suggestion made by his immediate supervisor. As any good employee would.