Riveron: Referee made ejection decision, I confirmed it

Posted by Mike Florio on September 9, 2018, 1:49 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL has sent a strong message to all defensive players regarding what will and won’t be tolerated in 2018 and beyond.

Bengals defensive back Shawn Williams was ejected for hitting Colts quarterback Andrew Luck in the head while Luck was being tackled on a scramble.

Although it appeared in real time that the ejection decision was coming from 345 Park Avenue, NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron took to Twitter to say that referee Pete Morelli made the ejection decision, and that Riveron confirmed it.

If that’s what happened, it’s a break from how game officials previously treated ejections. The game officials typically preferred to let the league office handle the matter after the fact, via fines or suspensions, in lieu of potentially affecting the outcome of the game by sending a player to the showers.

Of course, it’s possible that Riveron raised the possibility of an ejection with Morelli, who decided to follow the suggestion made by his immediate supervisor. As any good employee would.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Riveron: Referee made ejection decision, I confirmed it

  1. Of course, it’s possible that Riveron raised the possibility of an ejection with Morelli, who decided to follow the suggestion made by his immediate supervisor. As any good employee would.

    ————————–

    Good employees do what they’re supposed to do regardless of what their boss wants. Smart employees do what their bosses want.

  2. come one MF. you have a conspiracy theory for everything that happens in the NFL. Perhaps Morelli just made the call on his own. It definitely wasn’t a borderline hit, and definitely deserved an ejection under the new rules. So is it your insinuation that the ref inserted himself into outcome of the game? And what if it were reversed and Morelli asked for Riverons input? Would you have said that the official on the field should make that call, and not someone in a booth somewhere?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!