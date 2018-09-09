Rob Gronkowski on unreviewed catch: I had it stable in my hand

Getty Images

The replay process wasn’t initiated quickly enough for a second, third and fourth look at a catch by Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski late in the first half of Sunday’s victory over the Texans, so the 28-yard highlight reel catch stood and the Patriots would drive on for a touchdown.

After the game, Gronkowski recounted his thoughts about the big play. They included a firm belief that the catch would have withstood a replay review and initial questions about Tom Brady‘s decision-making process.

“Yeah, when I was running up the seam I had two guys on me and when I saw the ball in the air I literally thought first thing, “What is Tom thinking?” Gronkowski said, via a transcript of his postgame comments. “When that ball was in the air I had a guy grabbing me and I was just like, “I’ve just got to go for it.” I can’t let them make a play on it, so just went up for it, made the catch. I did make the catch. I don’t know how. When I went to the ground I had it stable in my hand, so it was definitely a catch, but Tom went up to the line really quick just to make sure. We got the play off, which was nice.”

Gronkowski had seven catches for 123 yards, a touchdown and a lost fumble in Sunday’s 28-21 win.