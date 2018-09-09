Rob Gronkowski on unreviewed catch: I had it stable in my hand

Posted by Josh Alper on September 9, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
The replay process wasn’t initiated quickly enough for a second, third and fourth look at a catch by Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski late in the first half of Sunday’s victory over the Texans, so the 28-yard highlight reel catch stood and the Patriots would drive on for a touchdown.

After the game, Gronkowski recounted his thoughts about the big play. They included a firm belief that the catch would have withstood a replay review and initial questions about Tom Brady‘s decision-making process.

“Yeah, when I was running up the seam I had two guys on me and when I saw the ball in the air I literally thought first thing, “What is Tom thinking?” Gronkowski said, via a transcript of his postgame comments. “When that ball was in the air I had a guy grabbing me and I was just like, “I’ve just got to go for it.” I can’t let them make a play on it, so just went up for it, made the catch. I did make the catch. I don’t know how. When I went to the ground I had it stable in my hand, so it was definitely a catch, but Tom went up to the line really quick just to make sure. We got the play off, which was nice.”

Gronkowski had seven catches for 123 yards, a touchdown and a lost fumble in Sunday’s 28-21 win.

12 responses to “Rob Gronkowski on unreviewed catch: I had it stable in my hand

  2. All the Texans has to do is call a TO , they can’t challenge under 2 minutes but it when have been reviewed in NY because it was questionable.

    But we will see the usual PFT crybabies that are always on Patriots related articles telling us how it was the ref favoring the Patriots

  3. Great player, best of all time of the modern era. But dude… really?? I dont expect you to say you did not catch it. That would not of been ruled a catch. You trapped it against the turf. Water under the bridge but come on man.. really hahaha

  7. Nobody knows for sure how abvreview would’ve resulted. Last year there were times that similar ‘catches’ stood, and others were overturned.

    If they are looking for irrefutable evidence in order to overturn it, it wasn’t there. It’s just that simple.

    Trump /Russia is a fan of the 1-35-1 Cleveland Browns. His point is that Tyrod Taylor is the GOAT and Tom Brady couldn’t make the Browns practice squad.
  11. JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:
    September 9, 2018 at 6:55 pm
    Of course he did. PEDtriots starting season right, already cheating.

    Good lord. If a player on your team makes a contested catch, you expect him to sell it. Why is it only cheating when the Patriots do it? The refs missed a call – that’s on them, not New England. Do you expect them to give the ball back to Houston and say “excuse me Mr. Official, but I don’t really think I made that catch.”

  12. JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:
    September 9, 2018 at 6:55 pm
    Of course he did. PEDtriots starting season right, already cheating.

    Well it’s the first game of the season wait till the GOAT is in mid season form and you will have a complete and utter meltdown !

