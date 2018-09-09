Robert Nkemdiche active for Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals listed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche as questionable to play in Week One because of the foot injury that sidelined him down the stretch in the preseason, but they’ll have him in the lineup against Washington on Sunday.

Nkemdiche was not one of the seven players declared inactive by the team. Tight end Jermaine Gresham and running back T.J. Logan are out after being listed as questionable on Friday.

Defensive end Markus Golden was ruled out during the week. Quarterback Mike Glennon, cornerback Deatrick Nichols, offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich and offensive lineman Korey Cunningham are also inactive.

Washington ruled out wide receiver Maurice Harris on Friday. Offensive lineman Casey Dunn, tackle Geron Christian, running back Samaje Perine, cornerback Adonis Alexander, linebacker Josh Keyes and defensive lineman Caleb Brantley are also out.