Ryan Fitzpatrick not surprised by 48-point outburst

Few would have expected the Buccaneers to score 48 points this month. Instead, they scored 48 this afternoon.

That surprised many. It didn’t surprise the guy who threw four touchdown passes and ran for another.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, what would you have said if I’d told you that the Bucs would score 48 points at New Orleans?

“I would have believed you,” Fitzpatrick told me on the way to the team bus after Sunday’s Week One upset of the Saints at the Superdome.

He said that the team had “a lot of confidence coming out of training camp,” due in large part to the great collection of skill-position players the Bucs have collected, including receivers Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, and Chris Godwin and tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

Apart from Fitzpatrick’s 417 passing yards, he added 36 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.

“I had to take a knee three times,” Fitzpatrick said. “It screwed my average.”

Fitzpatrick and the Bucs also screwed up survivor pools throughout the country. They’ll get a chance to do it again next week, when they face the Eagles, a defending Super Bowl champion that has had three extra days to prepare for the game.