Saints and Bucs exchanging fireworks early

Getty Images

The Saints have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and they used him as a decoy on their opening drive.

Quarterback Drew Brees took the opening possession for a quick touchdown strike, giving the Saints an early 7-0 lead over the Buccaneers, but he wasn’t even under center on the scoring play.

Running back Alvin Kamara plunged in for the touchdown, taking the handoff from backup quarterback Taysom Hill for the 5-yard touchdown.

Brees was split wide on the play, and the threat of a runner such as Hill (who also plays a lot of special teams for the Saints) gave a new look in the backfield.

Without Mark Ingram for the first four weeks, the Saints are going to have to adjust their offensive plan, and mixing Hill in could do just that.

The Bucs tied the game moments later in a more conventional, if no less dramatic way.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, starting the first three weeks for the suspended Jameis Winston, hit DeSean Jackson with a 58-yard touchdown pass to even things up.

Fitzpatrick could make the job his own if he plays well, as the Bucs were careful not to promise anything to Winston when he returns.