Saints promote Jonathan Williams, release Jermon Bushrod

The Saints tweaked their roster a day ahead of their first regular season outing.

Running back Jonathan Williams is on the active roster after being promoted from the practice squad. Williams was cut last weekend as the Saints made their way to 53 players, but returns to join Alvin Kamara and the newly signed Mike Gillislee in the backfield.

Williams took the roster spot of veteran offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod. Bushrod returned to the Saints as a free agent this offseason to compete for a backup role and was listed as questionable for this week’s game after missing the team’s last two practices for reasons unrelated to injury.

The Saints added veterans Josh LeRibeus and Michael Ola as backup offensive linemen over the last week.