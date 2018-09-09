Saquon Barkley pulls the Giants back within a score

Getty Images

Ereck Flowers was a flop at left tackle for the Giants and the former first-round pick’s first game on the right side hasn’t gone well either.

Flowers, who had two penalties in the first quarter, barely touched Yannick Ngakoue as the Jaguars defensive end rushed Eli Manning and a hurried pass was tipped in the air by Abry Jones. The ball found its way into Myles Jack‘s hands and he sprinted 32 yards for a touchdown with 11:24 left to play in the game.

Jack’s touchdown extended Jacksonville’s lead to 20-9 and continued a rough day for the Giants offense.

It would get better a few minutes later. Saquon Barkley only managed 37 yards on his first 16 carries, but busted loose for a 68-yard touchdown to cut the Jaguars lead to 20-15. He couldn’t get in on a two-point conversion, but the quick strike for his first pro touchdown has the Giants right back into the game.