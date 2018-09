Getty Images

The Seahawks have fallen behind today in Denver, and a comeback just got harder.

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin is out of the game with a knee injury, the team announced.

A significant injury to Baldwin would be a major blow to the Seahawks’ passing game. He led the team with 75 catches and 991 receiving yards last season.

With the Broncos up 17-10, Russell Wilson needs to find someone else to target.