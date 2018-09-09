Sean McDermott: Too soon to name Week Two QB

Getty Images

The Bills have a choice to make about their Week Two starting quarterback and it won’t be coming on Sunday.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after Sunday’s 47-3 loss to the Ravens that it is too soon to say whether the Bills will go with Nathan Peterman or Josh Allen. The Bills will host the Chargers next Sunday in their home opener.

McDermott said he’ll look at everything when it comes to making a call for that game. He’s not going to like a lot of what he sees.

Peterman started and went 5-of-18 for 24 yards and two interceptions before being pulled with the Bills down 40-0 in the third quarter. Allen was was 6-of-15 for 74 yards and ran four times for 26 yards in his relief appearance. Both quarterbacks were sacked three times and the offensive line play was horrendous across the board.

That last point and a thin receiving corps will make it hard for either player to succeed, but the Bills will have to figure something out pretty quickly if this season isn’t going to go the way of their first game.