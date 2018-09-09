Steelers lead 7-0 on James Conner TD, but Ben Roethlisberger has three picks

AP

The Steelers played without Le'Veon Bell and will for however much longer. James Conner looked just fine. The Steelers’ bigger problem was Ben Roethlisberger.

On a sloppy day in Cleveland, Roethlisberger has thrown three interceptions.

Cornerback Denzel Ward, the fourth overall pick of the Browns, has two of the interceptions. One of Ward’s picks came with the Steelers in the red zone and the other with the Pittsburgh driving late after it bounced off Jesse James‘ hands.

Safety Damarious Randall also had an interception of Roethlisberger as the Steelers took a shot deep.

Roethlisberger is only 10-for-19 for 131 yards and three interceptions.

But the Steelers have a 7-0 lead. Conner has the game’s only touchdown on a 4-yard run. He has eight carries for 46 yards.

Tyrod Taylor has gone only 5-of-11 for 50 yards as the Browns have struggled to generate any offense. They have 98 yards, including 33 rushing yards by Taylor.