Steelers tie, Le’Veon Bell tweets

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell hasn’t said much on social media since all hell broke loose with inflammatory comments from multiple teammates. After Sunday’s game without him, Bell took to Twitter.

His message was what I’ll call the Colonel Klink emoji: The face with the monocle and a quizzical look.

So was Bell taking a jab at his team, which helped lift the woeful Browns’ 1-31 record since Week One of 2016 to 1-31-1? Said Bell in response to a question from someone else on Twitter, “No shade, just never witnessed a tie before.”

Bell’s replacement, James Conner, had 34 touches for 192 total yards and two touchdowns. So it’s hard to say the game would have gone much differently if Bell had shown up, especially since Bell had only 47 yards from scrimmage in Week One against the Browns a year ago.