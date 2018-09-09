Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Will the Bills line be able to protect QB Nathan Peterman?

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill makes his return to regular season action on Sunday.

The Patriots secondary expects a better opening game this time around.

Rookie DL Nathan Shepard is set to start for the Jets.

Said Ravens T Orlando Brown Jr., “To be at M&T Bank Stadium to play for pretty much the team I grew up with my whole entire life, I’m excited to get out there and experience it.”

A numerical look at the Bengals opener.

It is expected to be a wet day in Cleveland.

The Steelers will be trying to stop former offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

The Texans secondary is charged with trying to slow Rob Gronkowski down on Sunday.

Colts S Malik Hooker never doubted he’d be ready for Week One.

Tom Coughlin will be back at MetLife Stadium with the Jaguars.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel wants QB Marcus Mariota to let it rip.

LB Todd Davis has a significant role for the Broncos.

A prediction of a .500 season for the Chiefs.

The Chargers’ hopes rest on QB Philip Rivers‘ shoulder.

Raiders LB Derrick Johnson hopes to prove his doubters wrong.

Running through five keys for the Cowboys opener.

How much offense will the Eagles need to win games this season?

Eight Giants who need to play well for the team to win on Sunday.

Washington waived DL Anthony Lanier off injured reserve with an injury settlement.

How good will Bears LB Roquan Smith be?

Lions QB Matthew Stafford is heading into his 10th season.

Ranking the 53 players on the Packers roster.

Three undrafted rookies made the Vikings roster.

Who will replace Falcons S Keanu Neal?

Former Panthers DL Mike Rucker explains what the team needs to do against Ezekiel Elliott.

Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith is ready for his regular season debut.

A look at how the Buccaneers can win with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The Cardinals have a new look this season.

Rams WR Pharoh Cooper welcomes more attention this season.

49ers fans may be believing in the team again.

Catching up with Seahawks RB Chris Carson ahead of the season opener.