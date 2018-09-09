Taking a closer look at what the Bucs-Saints outcome means

Getty Images

After halftime ends at the main NBC Sports studio in Stamford, Connecticut, the time comes to cut some videos for NBCSports.com. And with Mike Tirico now in studio, he joined Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, and me to talk about some of the big surprises coming out of Week One.

Few were bigger than what happened in the Superdome, where the Bucs came in and hung 48 points on a team many believe are destined for the Super Bowl.

We discussed the impact of the game from Tampa Bay’s perspective and from the Saints’ perspective. And from the Saints’ perspective, it’s not good; while the Week One results typically can be thrown out, losing at home to a division rival complicates significantly the effort to win the division, since that team will be played again in its building.

So check out what we had to say from our building.