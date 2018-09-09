Texans blew it not calling timeout after Rob Gronkowski’s catch

Posted by Charean Williams on September 9, 2018, 7:32 PM EDT
Getty Images

Texans coach Bill O’Brien was defensive in his postgame interview when asked why he didn’t call a timeout after Rob Gronkowski‘s questionable catch late in the first half.

“No, it’s not my job to do that,” O’Brien said when questioned about whether he considered calling a timeout to allow time for a possible review. “Let me make it clear that I don’t have challenges with two minutes to go, so we are all clear on that.”

Everyone understands that. The play came with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

Referee Tony Corrente confirmed in a postgame pool report that he would have penalized the Texans if O’Brien had thrown his challenge flag.

But what O’Brien apparently doesn’t understand is that he would have gotten his timeout back if the league office had reversed the on-field ruling.

A league source confirmed if the Texans had called a timeout, and the league office had initiated a review after the timeout, overturning the catch, Houston would have had its timeout returned.

The league office did, in fact, call for a review but not until Tom Brady already had snapped the ball for the next play.

Of course, no one knows how NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron would have ruled, because it never got to Riveron.

CBS announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo questioned the Texans for not calling a timeout to give the league office a chance to buzz down to officials to stop play. O’Brien did not like being second-guessed.

“Yeah, great, I guess so,” O’Brien said in his postgame interview when asked a follow about taking a timeout to give the league office more time.

O’Brien then was asked whether he “blew it.”

“I don’t have any idea,” O’Brien said. “I will have to watch that on tape. That’s not my job to call a timeout, to make their job easier. You know, what I am trying to do is make sure we go into halftime with a 14-6 lead. I mean, down 14-6. Say I call a timeout there, they rule it a catch, now the Patriots have more time to put a play together. You know, whatever you are going to write, you are going to write. But that’s not my job to do that.”

O’Brien is right that the league office has questions to answer. The play was close enough in real time that, with the Patriots hurrying to the line, the league office immediately should have buzzed Corrente.

“These are questions for Al Riveron and the NFL, not for me,” O’Brien said. “They are not questions for me. It’s not my job, you know.”

The league office blew it, but the Texans did, too. Someone upstairs should have told O’Brien that it was a questionable catch, prompting him to call a timeout that he would have gotten back if the play was overturned.

The Patriots scored on the drive, the Texans went to the locker room for halftime having used none of their timeouts in the first half and Houston ultimately lost 27-20.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Texans blew it not calling timeout after Rob Gronkowski’s catch

  4. The NFL is supposed to be making those calls. To blame or worse make a HC use a timeout to get the refs to do their job is silly. It’s their job to make those calls. Blame the refs for screwing up. Or better yet thank the NFL for looking the other way on another Patriot play.

  5. I can understand BillyO’s frustration, but he really, really should have called that time out. You have to be prepared for officials to screw up and do whatever you can to combat that. With the new review standard, the Gronk catch might well not have been overturned, but if it had been, that would have been huge.

  6. The way the Texans played in the first half even if they’d gotten the ball back it was extremely unlikely they would have scored whether the had 2 times or 3 left.

    He should have called the timeout if nothing else because he should know damn well that Brady often tries to take advantage of big gains by hurrying to the line and getting the next play off before the defenders are ready. Many times that has resulted in an additional gain or a defensive penalty and O’Brien saw Brady do that from the Pats sidelines and he knows exactly how Brady operates in situations like that

  8. He’s got bigger issues really. If Watson would’ve played halfway decent, the Texans could’ve won.

  10. During Super Bowl 51 BB called a timeout at the end of regulation during the Falcons last possession to make sure the league reviewed whether Duron Harmon came down inbounds on an interception he made that was ruled out of bounds. During an interview after the Super Bowl BB said he just wanted to make sure the league had time to review the play and get the call correct.
    It is your job O’Brien. It is your job to make sure the Refs are doing their job properly when it effects your team! What a moronic statement. This is one reason Houston under O’Brien will never win a Super Bowl. He doesn’t understand his job.

  12. “not my job to call a timeout, to make their job easier”

    Bill O’Brien is a dope.

    It’s one thing to not react in “real time” ….. quite another to utter such a stupid line after the game. No Coach, it’s not your job to call a time-out to make the officials’ job easier, but it most definitely IS your job to do whatever you can to help your team win.

    Calling that time-out would have done just that, knucklehead.

  16. eagleslakers says:
    September 9, 2018 at 8:03 pm
    Why the heck isn’t Corrente blowing his whistle and initiating a review himself? Shouldn’t have to depend on the league office for that.

    ————————-

    Clearly, you don’t understand football.

  19. What exactly does this have to do with the Patriots and cheating? Gronk made a great catch and Brady made a heads up play as he always does rushing to the line of scrimmage to get the next play off. It’s called fundamentals, something the Texans know nothing about. The Patriots know the rule book but I guess many other teams don’t.

  20. But I thought all scoring plays we’re reviewed. Unless they’re not.

    Released by the NFL on July 20, 2011
    “Starting in the 2011 NFL, any score that happens on the football field will automatically be reviewed by the replay official. Every touchdown, field goal, safety, and even every extra point will be subjected to heightened scrutiny.”

    Refs screwed up.
    It’s not O’Brien’s job to make the refs job easier, but he wouldn’t be the first coach to call a timeout or stall/throw a challenge flag or something to give refs a chance to review a play.

  22. “Why the heck isn’t Corrente blowing his whistle and initiating a review himself? Shouldn’t have to depend on the league office for that.”

    cause the head ref never has and never will initiate a review. Thats the job of the replay assistant and to prevent egregious amounts of delays they watch a replay or two before calling down. It was clear why the Pats were trying to snap the ball quickly and Bill O’Brien screwed up by not having his head in the game.

    This is the same situation as a close call outside of two mins, if its not overturned they lose a timeout and you have about 10 seconds to make a decision.

  23. I’m likely not O’Brien’s biggest fan, but I’m not blaming the coach for this one. His QB didn’t play well today. These teams have people that are there to inform the coach on challenges, etc. I didn’t see that play as the deciding factor. The Patriots looked good. The Texans didn’t look that good. There are 15 games left. On to week 2.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!