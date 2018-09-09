Texans blew it not calling timeout after Rob Gronkowski’s catch

Getty Images

Texans coach Bill O’Brien was defensive in his postgame interview when asked why he didn’t call a timeout after Rob Gronkowski‘s questionable catch late in the first half.

“No, it’s not my job to do that,” O’Brien said when questioned about whether he considered calling a timeout to allow time for a possible review. “Let me make it clear that I don’t have challenges with two minutes to go, so we are all clear on that.”

Everyone understands that. The play came with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

Referee Tony Corrente confirmed in a postgame pool report that he would have penalized the Texans if O’Brien had thrown his challenge flag.

But what O’Brien apparently doesn’t understand is that he would have gotten his timeout back if the league office had reversed the on-field ruling.

A league source confirmed if the Texans had called a timeout, and the league office had initiated a review after the timeout, overturning the catch, Houston would have had its timeout returned.

The league office did, in fact, call for a review but not until Tom Brady already had snapped the ball for the next play.

Of course, no one knows how NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron would have ruled, because it never got to Riveron.

CBS announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo questioned the Texans for not calling a timeout to give the league office a chance to buzz down to officials to stop play. O’Brien did not like being second-guessed.

“Yeah, great, I guess so,” O’Brien said in his postgame interview when asked a follow about taking a timeout to give the league office more time.

O’Brien then was asked whether he “blew it.”

“I don’t have any idea,” O’Brien said. “I will have to watch that on tape. That’s not my job to call a timeout, to make their job easier. You know, what I am trying to do is make sure we go into halftime with a 14-6 lead. I mean, down 14-6. Say I call a timeout there, they rule it a catch, now the Patriots have more time to put a play together. You know, whatever you are going to write, you are going to write. But that’s not my job to do that.”

O’Brien is right that the league office has questions to answer. The play was close enough in real time that, with the Patriots hurrying to the line, the league office immediately should have buzzed Corrente.

“These are questions for Al Riveron and the NFL, not for me,” O’Brien said. “They are not questions for me. It’s not my job, you know.”

The league office blew it, but the Texans did, too. Someone upstairs should have told O’Brien that it was a questionable catch, prompting him to call a timeout that he would have gotten back if the play was overturned.

The Patriots scored on the drive, the Texans went to the locker room for halftime having used none of their timeouts in the first half and Houston ultimately lost 27-20.