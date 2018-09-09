Texans expected to be without Will Fuller today

Getty Images

The Texans are starting the season without wide receiver Will Fuller.

Fuller, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is not expected to play today in New England, according to multiple reports.

That’s a major disappointment for a player who has shown a lot of talent when healthy but has struggled to stay healthy. Last year Fuller missed the first three games to start the season and later missed three games in the middle of the season. He finished with a disappointing 28 catches for 423 yards, though he did score seven touchdowns, all in a four-game stretch when Deshaun Watson was starting.

Watson is back and starting at quarterback for the Texans now, but he won’t have Fuller as one of his targets.