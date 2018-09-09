Texans right tackle Seantrel Henderson out with ankle injury

Getty Images

Texans right tackle Seantrel Henderson was rolled from behind in the first quarter. It did not look good.

Henderson stayed on the ground, writhing in pain.

He needed help getting off the field, not putting any weight on his left leg.

The Texans ruled him out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury.

Martinas Rankin replaced Henderson, with the Texans moving Julien Davenport from left tackle to the right side. Rankin played left tackle, his normal position.

Houston lists defensive end Christian Covington as questionable with a thigh injury.