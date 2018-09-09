The rout continues in Baltimore; Josh Allen in for Nathan Peterman

Getty Images

The Bills got a first down on their first offensive play of the third quarter, but any hope that their day would take a turn for the better were quickly eliminated.

Two Nathan Peterman incompletions led to an appearance by the punting team and punter Corey Bojorquez couldn’t get a kick away after mishandling the snap. Joe Flacco hit Willie Snead for a touchdown a few plays later and the Ravens were up 33-0.

The next Buffalo drive ended when Brandon Carr picked off Nathan Peterman and returned the ball to the 1-yard-line. It was Peterman’s second interception of the game and he is now 5-of-18 for 24 yards.

Buck Allen ran the ball in for a touchdown on the next play and the Baltimore lead is up to 40 points with more than 26 minutes left to play in the game.

UPDATE 3:17 p.m. ET: First-round pick Josh Allen replaced Peterman for the next drive. It was another three-and-out and Allen took his first NFL sack on third down.

UPDATE 3:21 p.m. ET: And Lamar Jackson is in for Baltimore as both teams will get extended looks at their rookie quarterbacks the rest of the way.