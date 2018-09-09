The week-to-week wait commences for Le’Veon Bell

September 9, 2018
Now that Le'Veon Bell has missed a regular-season game, the week-to-week watch begins for his eventual return. And at this point the thinking is that the impasse will end only if/when Bell caves in and signs his franchise tender.

The Steelers, by all accounts and reports, won’t be budging, either by offering him more money under a one-year deal (which they can do), by trading him (which they can do, with his cooperation), or by rescinding the franchise tender. So this ends only when Bell ends it, and he has until the Tuesday after Week 10 to end it.

So when will he end it? If he’s concerned about his workload, skipping games becomes sort of a reverse insurance policy, with the premiums being the checks he doesn’t get and the policy proceeds being the contract he signs in March 2019. Before harping on the fact that Bell is giving up $855,000 per week, remember that this is the gross. After federal taxes, state taxes, and fees, Bell is losing more like half of that. While that’s still a lot of money, there’s a lot more money to be made in six months, when he becomes a free agent.

Which leads back to question of when and whether he’ll cave. If Bell will trade one paycheck to preserve his body, why wouldn’t he trade two? Three? Up to and including 10?

Some may say the performance of James Conner, who had 192 total yards from scrimmage, will be enough to get Bell to blink. And maybe it will, but only because if Conner becomes entrenched as the starter, Bell can show up and collect checks without risking the 30-plus touches that Conner got today, and may get going forward.

In the end, Bell would be trading roughly $4.5 million in net income to avoid 10 opportunities to suffer the kind of injury that 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon suffered at practice last week — and the kind of injury that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have suffered tonight.

6 responses to “The week-to-week wait commences for Le’Veon Bell

  1. He should hold out. AP has shown missing a significant part of the year is no an impediment to dominating the next and Steelers can go ahead and keep Connors and pretend like he’s anything close to what Bell is.

  2. Ummmmm shouldn’t the bigger concern for Le’Veon be that Deangelo Williams was good behind Pitts o line and now Conner looks good? How dumb can this guy be, why is someone going to unload the brinks truck. Maybe it’s not him maybe it’s the system

  3. Connor went for almost 200 yards from scrimmage today in disgusting weather. Bell went for 45 last year against a poorer defense.
    I’ll take the guy that puts the work in with him team and plays big over the one that sits at home posting emojis. Go ahead and just tell everyone on twitter you’re going to show up for week 10 Lev. That way we dont have to hear about it anymore.

  6. Bell had a chance for long term security with 3 separate offers by the Steelers over the past two offseasons. He chose not to sign them, thus taking on a big injury risk this year. He wanted to hold out for a bigger payday, that was his decision, not the teams. To suggest they pay him more money this year is silly. They tried that a couple times already and he turned those offers down. You want them to make a good faith offer to pay him more than they have to, while he has done nothing more than he absolutely has to for two years now. Get out of herr with your crazy pro-labor nonsense.

  7. so youre saying Levon Bell is doing this hold out to avoid an injury like the one suffered by 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon (In practice)and the one Rodgers may have suffered tonight? Doesn’t that just go to highlight that an injury can happen at any time, and holding out 10 games does not ensure he will avoid an injury? He could get injured warming up.

    The steelers have a way of doing business. They will not renegotiate with a player until they report to camp, and unless they are signed. I believe by being consistant, they are letting players know exactly where they stand. Why would they offer him more money now knowing he is worried about snap counts, and that his intentions are to play for another team in 2019?

    In my opinion Bell should have bet on himself, signed and took the 14 million, then had a hell of a year, showcasing his talents for his next employer.

    Also I’m sick of announcers like Rodney Harrison talking about how the steelers players should keep their mouths shut over Bells money. Bell is not signed, so the steelers players are not doing anything to affect bells negotiations. Heck there aren’t any negotiations to have. Bell only has 2 options, sit until week 10 or sign. The steeler players are not affecting bells money. If anything he is affecting theirs by not reporting, he is affecting wins and losses.

    Bell intimated he would do the same thing as last year, skip OTAs then show up week 1. He decided not to show, and then his agent made comments about how Bell is worried about his snap counts? You don’t win championships, by worrying about getting injured every play or by worrying over snap counts. Arent players the ones always saying they cant think about injury during a game?

    I think Bell should be a man and just say when he intends on reporting. We all know he wont do this because he likes the attention on him, and if he gives a report date, then what will the sports outlets have to talk about?

